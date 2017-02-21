Former York County Sheriff Bryant to run for S.C. House 48

1:36 Former Winthrop student celebrates new chance at life Pause

1:57 After 'the good, the bad, and the ugly,' York County Sheriff leaves final message

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

1:33 Rock Hill eatery offers burgers, beer in 'rustic' atmosphere

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

4:11 Gov. Henry McMaster welcomes President Donald Trump to South Carolina

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally