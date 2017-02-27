One person dead in one-vehicle crash off I-77 near Chester

One person has died following a single-car crash off Interstate 77, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 27, the driver was travelling north on I-77 in a 2003 Suzuki SUV, Miller said.
The driver ran off the right side of the road near mile marker 55 and struck a tree, Miller said.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was trapped inside the car and was fatally injured. The driver died at the scene, Miller said.
No other cars were involved and no other passenger was in the car, Miller said. The Chester County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.
