Inmate escapes in York County work truck

The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a South Carolina Department of Corrections inmate who stole a county work truck.
Michael Eugene Davis, 43, is a 165-pound white male about 5 foot, 9 inches tall, according to a sheriff’s office report.
He escaped from the York County Vehicle Maintenance Shop on Justice Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m. March 7 driving a York County work truck, the report states.
The vehicle is a white 2008 Ford F450 dually two-door pickup truck with South Carolina tag CG63685, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. The vehicle has the county’s "rising sun" logo on the doors.
Faris said Davis was in the York County Prison SCDC custody, not the York County Sheriff's Detention Center, and was serving for a family court bench warrant and a commitment charge for an unpaid traffic ticket.
Faris said anyone with information who sees the truck should call 911 immediately.
Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-831-8166, @LakeWyliePilot
