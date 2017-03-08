Winthrop grad sworn in as York County’s first full-time black magistrate judge

Chisa Putman was sworn in as magistrate judge Wednesday - making history as the first black woman to hold a county judge’s job full-time.
Putman, 35, a Winthrop University and Charleston School of Law graduate who formerly was a Rock Hill Municipal Court prosecutor, becomes the only black person on the county bench and only the second black female ever to be a York County judge.
York County has a population of over 250,000 people, of which more than 50,000 are black. Putman said she is proud to serve all the people of York County.
“I am looking forward to this opportunity,” Putman said after her swearing in.
In a ceremony attended by more than a dozen judges and others, Putman was sworn in by York County Clerk of Court David Hamilton in the Moss Justice Center courtroom of Lynne Benfield, York County Chief Magistrate.
Paula Knox Brown, who worked with Putman at the Rock Hill prosecutor’s office, attended the ceremony and said that Putman will serve the people of York County with distinction and fairness.
“She is a fine lawyer and an even finer person,” Knox Brown said.
Putman’s appointment comes after many black leaders in the summer of 2016 pushed to have a more equitable racial representation on the bench that reflects the community judges serve. The cities of York and Rock Hill have black female municipal court judges.
Michael Scurlock, a former York County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Carolina Panthers football player, is awaiting S.C. Legislature and gubernatorial confirmation to the other open magistrate slot on York County’s bench. Magistrates in South Carolina are selected by the senators in home counties who then get the consent of the full Senate before gubernatorial appointment.
York County has 11 magistrates who handle misdemeanor criminal court and civil court, as well as setting bonds, signing arrest warrants, presiding over preliminary hearings, signing search warrants and other functions. Five of the judges have townships; the others work bond courts and other roles.
Putman will be based in the county seat in York at the Moss Justice Center and handle bonds and other duties.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
