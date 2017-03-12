Snow falls in York County, winter weather advisory on, cold temps expected for days

Snow fell across York County Sunday morning, with about in inch in several places and a winter weather advisory in place until around noon.
The snow is not expected to last as temperatures climb into the mid 40s on Sunday. However, the late season winter weather forecast predicts several cold days and nights after unseasonably warm temperatures the past two months.
Forecasters with WSOC-TV, The Herald's news partner, said at 8 a.m. the snow should melt away by Sunday afternoon.
It remains unclear if the late season cold will harm York and Chester county spring peach and strawberry crops. Peach trees have already budded out and strawberry plants are growing, although most farms have covered tender plants.
Streets were wet but clear Sunday morning, and the snow is expected to end later this morning.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting several traffic problems in the Sunday morning winter weather:
▪ A wreck is reported as a hit and run on I-77 southbound near mile marker 73.
▪ In Lancaster County, a wreck with entrapment was reported around 8 a.m. at Van Wyck Road and Griffin Road.
Businesses along U.S. 21 in Fort Mill, including Waffle House that never closes for any reason, were open Sunday morning. And because it is a weekend, traffic was light.
Temperatures are expected to drop back tonight to around freezing, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning for the area.
Monday is expected to bring a cold rain and another drop to around the freezing mark, according to the weather service. But nights Tuesday through Thursday are forecast for the mid to lower 20s, the weather service says.
