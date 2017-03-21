Fire damages Fort Mill home of photographer; mementos from Prince, Whitney Houston lost

A fire Monday afternoon damaged the home and destroyed music mementos from tours with Prince and Whitney Houston of award-winning photographer Jeff Sochko.
The fire, on Anchura Road south of Carowinds in northern York County, not far from the North Carolina state line, was accidental, said David Jennings, chief of the Flint Hill Fire Department.
The fire started on the front porch, then spread to the exterior of the home, then inside, Jennings said.
Firefighters from Steele Creeke and volunteers in North Carolina and Tega Cay also responded to the fire.
No one was home at the time, and no one was hurt, but neighbors smashed a door and windows to get Sochko’s three dogs out of the house, Jennings said.
Sochko thanked the people who saved his dogs and other neighbors who rushed to help.
“The neighbors were awesome, and did all they could,” Sochko said.
Some items from Sochko’s time touring with Prince, Whitney Houston and others were damaged, Sochko said. Sochko also lost some of his camera equipment and photos, prints and other items from decades of chronicling entertainers, musicians and more.
Sochko was the light man during Prince’s Purple Rain tour, and for Whitney Houston later in the 1980s.
The S.C. Press Association honored Sochko Saturday for photos when he again took home top honors for submissions in The Fort Mill Times.
