Rock Hill’s longtime Mayor Doug Echols will not seek re-election

Mayor Doug Echols, who has served Rock Hill for nearly three decades, announced Tuesday he will not see re-election this fall.
Echols was first elected as mayor in 1998, and is currently serving in his fifth term. Prior to that, he served two four-year terms on the city council.
Supporters say Echols was a key reason Rock Hill was able to survive the collapse of the local textile mill industry. He held a reputation as an amiable dealmaker, who used his extensive background in athletics to help mold Rock Hill into a sports tourism destination in the Southeast.
“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve in this capacity,” Echols said in a statement. “The people of Rock Hill have always been supportive of the direction our city council has moved to respond to public needs and challenges.”
Echols praised his city managers and city council members, saying they worked together to give “their time and energy for our community.”
“I’m speechless,” said City Council Member Sandra Oborokumo. “I’m devastated. I cannot imagine my service to the city without his leadership. The mayor was very respectful of everyone. You don’t have to agree or like everyone, but you have to be respectful.”
Oborokumo said Echols’ commitment to economic development brought Rock Hill from a textile town to the fifth-largest city in South Carolina.
Echols and his wife, Sylvia, have two children, Chad and Sara. The couple also have four grandchildren.
Echols said in a statement that he still had much to do with the nine months before his term ends in October.
“I have always made only one promise to the people of Rock Hill and that was that I would work hard every day to make our community a better place,” he said. “The judgment of that promise I will leave to others, but I know my intent was sincere and consistent.”
