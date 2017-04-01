Skies clear in time for 3 days of BMX racing in Rock Hill

Thousands gathered at Rock Hill's Supercross BMX Track Friday and Saturday for the Carolina Nationals — the seventh stop of the 2017 U.S.A BMX National Series. Members of the 2016 U.S. Olympic BMX team competed Friday and Saturday after the preschool competitors kicked off the races. The event continues through Sunday.
Kylee Niederberger gets an autograph from 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist Alise Post as festivities kick off at the USA BMX Carolina nationals on Friday. .
The three-day event starts at noon on Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.
Festivities kick off at the USA BMX Carolina nationals at Novant Health BMX Track in Rock Hill on Friday .
