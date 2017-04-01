Local

April 1, 2017 5:45 PM

Skies clear in time for 3 days of BMX racing in Rock Hill

Staff reports

Friday morning’s rain gave way to afternoon sunshine – just in time for the start of the 2017 USA BMX National Series event at the Supercross Track at Rock Hill’s Riverwalk. The three-day competition continues at noon Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Thousands of riders from across the country and globe are expected. Gates and concession stands open earlier for practice. The event is open to the public. No tickets are required to enter. Parking is available for $10 per day.

