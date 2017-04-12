Local

April 12, 2017 8:50 AM

Teen, 18, shot and killed in Lancaster, police say

By Jennifer Becknell

LANCASTER

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the Caroline Court area in Lancaster Tuesday night, Lancaster police said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Caroline Court at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to a reported shooting, reported Police Chief Thomas Grant.

They found a black SUV with numerous bullet holes, Grant reported.

The victim walked around from behind the 400 block apartments and collapsed on the ground, police said. He had “obvious trauma,” consistent with that of a shooting victim, police said.

The victim did not respond, and first responders found that he was deceased, police said.

Further details about the incident, and the identity of the deceased man, were not available Wednesday morning.

