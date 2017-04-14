Local

Rock Hill Fountain Park’s main attraction could be up and running Saturday

By David Thackham

ROCK HILL

City officials say Rock Hill’s Fountain Park may finally have a working fountain in it by Saturday morning.

Rock Hill City Manager David Vehaun said Friday that construction crews turned the fountain on for a minute and saw positive results.

He said crews will need to do some cleaning, because the water turned muddy due to sediment stirring in the pipes.

Crews will next drain the bowl completely, pressure wash it, then refill it overnight.

It will take about 12 hours to refill the bowl, said Vehaun. The hope, he said, is to have the fountain restart Saturday morning, as long as the test works.

City spokesperson Katie Quinn added that tile work will need to be done at some point in the near future.

The fountain has the subject of constant repair work ever since November 2015, when water pipes became clogged, causing the 50,000-gallon fountain to turn muddy.

The City of Rock Hill has a three-year warranty on the fountain, so all renovations on the $1 million centerpiece were picked up by subcontractor W.P. Law.

Filling the fountain at Fountain Park

September 2015 file video: Raw video of the fountain at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill being filled with water following four days of maintenance.

By Bristow Marchant

 

The $6 million Fountain Park opened in 2014, featuring a fountain with powerful jets and pumps that blasted water more than 120 feet in the air.

The park has since hosted popular outdoor events such as the city’s Food Truck Friday and ChristmasVille activities.

