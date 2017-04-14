Rock Hill Fountain Park’s main attraction could be up and running Saturday

1:02 Thousands of kids flock to Rock Hill softball fields for plastic eggs Pause

2:01 Learning about life, cooking Indian style in Fort Mill

1:31 Kingsley development can become 'mecca' of Fort Mill, York County, says restaurant manager

2:21 Haley and Noah Allen and Wyatt and Amy Bardi reflect on the meaning of Easter

2:13 Star Wars: The Last Jedi official teaser trailer

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:30 Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer

0:58 Neighbors say man killed in Rock Hill was 'nice guy'