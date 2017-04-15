When yoga gets your goat

Dedicated yogis stretched more than hamstrings Saturday in Rock Hill.
More than a few belly laughs strengthens the abs. And you can’t squeeze your glutes nearly as hard if you don’t have a dog-sized goat standing on your back while in the downward facing dog pose.
A new goat yoga craze is trending across the United States, and the owners of Critter Creek Farm in Rock Hill are jumping on board.
Dozens of yoga and animal lovers brought their mats and water bottles to the Cat’s Paw Winery Saturday for a “Baby Goat Yoga” class.
A yoga instructor led the group through the stretches while rambunctious baby goats playfully bucked each other and stopped for a brief chin rub.
After the quiet sweat session under a shady tree surrounded by a serene landscape, the yogis — some having traveled from West Virginia and Alabama — treated themselves to goat snuggles and a glass of wine.
Critter Creek Farm are Cat’s Paw Winery will hold the yoga classes through May. Visit crittercreekfarm.com for details.
