4 inches of rain? Flood watch issued for York, Chester counties until 8 p.m. Monday

A flood watch is in effect through 8 p.m. Monday, as forecasters say rains that started Sunday could bring as much as 4 inches of rain.
Some areas have seen as much as 2 inches of rain, but officials warned that double that amount is possible.
A tree that fell during heavy rain in Lancaster Sunday damaged a home and displaced residents, the American Red Cross reported. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
A motel in Richburg, in Chester County near Interstate 77, reported damage from a leaking roof, said Eddie Murphy, Chester County Emergency Management director.
Several crashes were reported in York County on wet roads, according to the S.C. Highway patrol Web site traffic information page. A portion of S.C. 161 at Shiloh Road between Rock Hill and York was blocked, the site said.
However, no major problems have been reported, said Chuck Haynes, director of York County Emergency Management.
Rain is expected through Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued the flood watch for York and Chester counties:
“Several periods of showers, possibly with embedded thunderstorms, are expected across the area through the day today. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are expected by the time the heavy rain ends this evening, which could bring totals in some areas near the Interstate 77 corridor to around 6 inches for the entire event. Locally higher amounts will be possible with smaller scale bands of showers and thunderstorms that repeatedly develop over any one area.
“The long duration and widespread nature of the heavy rain threat is expected to result in significant rises and likely flooding on areas streams and creeks. The Charlotte Metro Area will be particularly susceptible.”
