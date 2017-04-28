York County tourism bureau head resigns after recent arrest and charges

The head of York County’s tourism group has resigned. She was suspended earlier this week following reports of her being arrested and charged in connection with the theft of $348 worth of tanning lotion.

Lisa Meadows, 58, executive director of the Rock Hill-York County Convention and Visitors Bureau since 2012, submitted her resignation to the bureau’s governing board, said her lawyer and the bureau board’s chairperson. The board suspended Meadows Wednesday without pay, a week after she was charged by York County deputies for allegedly taking tanning products from a Fort Mill salon.

The board accepted her resignation Friday, after Meadows offered it late Thursday.

However, Gary Lemel, Meadows’ lawyer, said Meadows still denies she did anything wrong. Meadows told officers during the investigation she forgot to pay for the lotions, a police report shows.

“Lisa has decided that a resignation from her position is in the best interests of both herself and the bureau, while maintaining her complete innocence of any wrongdoing,” Lemel said. “She wishes to thank the bureau for the opportunity to be a part of an outstanding organization and looks forward to new opportunities once this matter is behind her.”

Deputies charged Meadows after the incident was caught on video. Meadows was arrested, gave a statement to officers and was released on bond.

The bureau, which markets tourism and York County as a destination, has a budget of more than $1.1 million, almost all of which comes from York County hospitality taxes.

Auvis Cole, assistant director of the bureau, was named interim executive director Wednesday when the board suspended Meadows and will remain until further notice, said Andrea Cooper bureau board chair.

It is unclear when the board will begin a search for a new executive director.