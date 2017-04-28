Local

April 28, 2017 11:11 PM

York County deputies searching for missing Rock Hill teen

By Tracy Kimball

ROCK HILL

The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage girl who was last seen early Friday morning, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

Sheriff’s deputies and K-9 units are searching for Jamie Lee Allison Margas, 18, who went missing around 1 a.m. near her home near Twin Lakes Road and Mount Gallant Road, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Margas is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds, and is considered “at risk,” according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Deputies, K-9 units and a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter searched the wooded areas of the Woodlands neighborhood into Friday evening, according to residents.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has seen Margas to call 911 or 803-629-3059.

