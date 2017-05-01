Reward raised to $20,000 for missing Rock Hill teen as anonymous donor adds $10K

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Scenes from the 2017 Come-See-Me Festival Pause 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 0:22 St. Philip Neri in Fort Mill to host a high school this fall 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? 1:47 File video: York deputies help pregnant woman with birth in April 2015 1:46 Rock Hill leaders get sneak peak at $45 million historic site 10:30 5th Congressional District candidates talk about immigration 2:59 5th Congressional District candidates on social security 3:36 5th Congressional District candidates on health care 2:37 5th Congressional District candidates talk about veterans benefits Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jamie Lee Allison Magras, 18, a senior at Northwestern High School, was last seen early Friday morning. K-9 units from the York County Sheriff's Office and SLED helicopters searched her Rock Hill neighborhood Friday into the evening. Family and neighbors gathered Saturday to distribute fliers for the missing teen, who are asking for the community's help to locate her. Tracy Kimball