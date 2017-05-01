Reward raised to $20,000 for missing Rock Hill teen as anonymous donor adds $10K

The reward has now reached $20,000 for anyone who can help find a missing Rock Hill teenager. An anonymous donor, using York County Crimestoppers has matched the $10,000 reward that had previously been offered.
The teenager has been missing since Friday.
Jamie Lee Allison Magras, 18, set to graduate from Northwestern High School in weeks, was last seen early Friday and left a note at home saying she was going out in the early hours of Friday morning. She never returned home, her stepfather, Robert Maietta, said. Magras leaving from home at night is not normal behavior, Maietta said.
“We are hopeful somebody will do the right thing,” Maietta said Monday.
The family and Maietta’s employer, PCI of Fort Mill, announced a $10,000 reward Sunday through The Herald and heraldonline.com.
A person who asked to remain anonymous matched the $10,000 Monday as part of York County Crimestoppers, pushing the total amount of the reward to $20,000, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Magras walked out of her home on her own accord and was not abducted, Faris said. The family lives northwest of Rock Hill near the southern edge of Lake Wylie.
“We do know she left of her own free will. We are investigating what happened after that,” Faris said.
Several social media sites and Facebook sites aimed at finding missing people, especially children, have linked to the search including Faith Family America, Missing Kids, Missing in South Carolina and the Aware Foundation.
Magras requires anti-seizure medication, her stepfather and police said. Magras’ medication needs are another reason she is considered at risk, Faris said.
“We just want Jamie back home,” Maietta said.
Deputies have been investigating since Friday with assistance from state and federal agents. The initial search included a helicopter and K-9 units, but police have scaled back the search until new information comes in.
K-9 units worked the scene from Friday morning through the overnight hours of Saturday, said Faris the sheriff spokesman.
A native of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Magras is set to graduate in a few weeks from Northwestern High School. Magras recently went to the Northwestern prom and had not talked of any problems at home or at school, family said.
She took a few items of clothing and her drivers license, family said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059, or Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-4321.
