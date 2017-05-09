Lake Wylie family OK after morning house fire

A family of four is safe following a house fire Tuesday morning in Lake Wylie.
Amanda Foster, director of fire services for York County, said there were four people at home at the time of the fire on Water Rush Road in River Hills neighborhood on Lake Wylie.
She said the two adults and two children are all OK.
“Investigators are on the scene,” she said. “We're still getting information at this time.”
The extent of the damage and cause of the fire remain under investigation.
Bethel Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Love said the call came in at 7:16 a.m.
At 9:30 a.m., Love said the fire was under control and firefighters were still on the scene.
WSOC TV, Herald news partner, said Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Charlotte Fire Department, including a fire boat, responded.
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items, according to a press release.
