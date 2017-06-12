Some York County voting sites have moved before June 20 election

Several York County polling places have moved or will be moving before two local elections on June 20, said Beth Covington with the York County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.
Covington also announced Monday that the voter registration office will host several days of absentee voting this week.
Absentee voting is available for the special election for South Carolina’s 5th Congressional seat and for S.C. House Seat 48. Sample ballots are available at the link here.
The congressional race includes Republican Ralph Norman squaring off against Democrat challenger Archie Parnell. Parnell and Norman are vying for the congressional seat left vacant when U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land, resigned to become President Donald Trump’s budget director.
Meanwhile, Republican Bruce Bryant and Democrat Bebs Barron Chorak are campaigning for House 48 in the S.C. General Assembly. The election was triggered after Norman resigned to run for Congress.
All polling locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day.
To absentee vote in York County, registered voters can cast ballots during these days and times at 13 S. Congress St. in York:
▪ 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 12-16, June 19
▪ 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 17
The York County Elections Office has also announced polling location updates for the June 20 special elections. The following polling locations are permanent moves for the precinct.
▪ Delphia: Moving from Philadelphia United Methodist Church to Fire Training Center of York County at 2500 McFarland Road in York
▪ Airport: Moving from S.C. National Guard Armory to Newkirk Baptist Church at 175 Museum Road in Rock Hill
▪ Rock Creek: Moving from Bethel Presbyterian Church to Church of Christ at Clover at 6278 Highway 55 East in Clover
The following polling locations are temporarily moving ahead of June 20.
▪ Rock Hill No. 6: Moving from ParentSmart to the Central Child Development Center at 414 E Black Street in Rock Hill
▪ Fort Mill No. 2: Moving from Glenrock Baptist Church to Fort Mill Church of God at 221 Academy Street in Fort Mill
▪ Palmetto: Moving from Tega Cay Baptist Church to Lakeshore Christian Fellowship at 130 Shoreline Parkway in Tega Cay
▪ Northwestern: Moving from Applied Technology Center to Northwestern High School at 2503 West Main Street in Rock Hill
How can I vote absentee in York County?
Voters, including those voting absentee in person before the election, will be asked to provide one of the following types of photo IDs.
▪ S.C. Driver’s license
▪ S.C. DMV ID card or S.C. Concealed Weapons Permit
▪ Federal Military ID or Veterans Affairs card
▪ U.S. passport
▪ S.C. Voter Registration card with photo
For more information, contact York County Elections at 803-684-1242.
