Education-focused Democrat faces 2 Republicans in race for S.C. House 48

1:47 Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it' Pause

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

1:15 Traffic time bombs

2:06 Anne Springs Close invites Fort Mill to 'get your selfie outside!'

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

1:33 Sparks fly at Lancaster County Council in BridgeMill-McClancy rezoning dispute

2:02 Video: Winthrop's final practice in Rock Hill before trip to Milwaukee for NCAA tourney

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials