Education-focused Democrat faces 2 Republicans in race for S.C. House 48

After a 10-day filing period, the field is set.
Democrat Bebs Barron Chorak will square off against two Republican challengers in a special election in June for the S.C. House District 48 seat.
Chorak, a Rock Hill native, filed to run for office March 8 on International Women’s Day. She holds more than 35 years’ experience in education and public service.
Before retiring, Chorak spent the bulk of her career as the deputy director of Street Law, a global nonprofit that develops classroom and community programs to educate students about law and government.
She holds two degrees from Winthrop University, and spent five years teaching in the Rock Hill school district.
The Republican primary for the District 48 seat will be May 2. If necessary, a runoff would be held two weeks later. The special election for the House seat will be June 20.
After retiring in 2012, she spent the next few years in Southeast Asia, collaborating with law professionals and students. Chorak says she’ll promise to focus on issues such as water availability, infrastructure and availability to her constituents.
While working on rule of law programs in places such as Myanmar, “it was evident more than ever that fair and just laws are the cornerstone of our democracy,” said Chorak in a release. “I believe fervently in the rule of law and it’s equal application and administration. In our country, citizens have a say in the laws that are enacted and how they are applied, which is why I will hold regular in-district office hours.”
The District 48 seat became vacant when former state Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, resigned to run for South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District seat.
In the June 20 special election, Chorak will face off against one of two Republicans, either former York County Sheriff Bruce Bryant or Fort Mill resident Tom Nichols, who filed on March 3. The Republican primary for the District 48 seat will be May 2.
District 48 covers large portions of Rock Hill and Fort Mill.
