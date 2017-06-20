Live updates from S.C.’s 5th District Congressional election

UPDATE 5:50 P.M.
The Herald spoke with several voters in York County earlier today. Here are a few of their reactions.
#SC5 / #SC05 voter who went for @RalphNorman: "It's about getting us back to doing important things for SC" https://t.co/JB07hXbvKa pic.twitter.com/JLDhqmvKR2— David Thackham (@DThackham) June 20, 2017
#SC5 / #SC05 voter who went for @Archie4Congress: "I believe we need a change in this districthttps://t.co/JB07hXbvKa pic.twitter.com/TX28uqks91— David Thackham (@DThackham) June 20, 2017
#SC5 / #SC05 voter who went for @Archie4Congress: Was a registered Repub., but flipped to Parnell bc of his adshttps://t.co/JB07hXbvKa pic.twitter.com/hsupZSebjZ— David Thackham (@DThackham) June 20, 2017
This story will be updated throughout the day as results roll in.
Thousands of voters from across South Carolina’s 5th District are expected to vote Tuesday to choose their next representative in Congress.
The election will determine who finishes the year-and-a-half remaining in the term initially won by Mick Mulvaney, who resigned the seat to become President Donald Trump’s budget director.
The race has been largely dominated by Republican Ralph Norman and Democrat Archie Parnell, although alternative party candidates are on the ballot.
Norman is a Rock Hill real estate developer who has served in the S.C. House of Representatives for a decade. Parnell, from Sumter, is a senior adviser at Goldman Sachs and a political newcomer.
There also are a few third-party candidates making their case to voters.
What’s this election all about?
Mulvaney (R-Indian Land), first elected in 2010, defeated his most recent challenger, Democrat Fran Person, by 20 points last November.
There are seven congressional districts in South Carolina — Republicans controlled six prior to Mulvaney’s election in 2010. The 5th District was solidly Democratic for 28 years under former U.S. Rep. John Spratt, who’s string of election victories was broken by Mulvaney in 2010.
Who’s running? How did we get here?
Norman is the GOP’s nominee after surviving a bruising seven-person primary. He barely squeaked by State Rep. Tommy Pope, the speaker pro tempore of the S.C. House of Representatives, in a runoff.
Parnell quickly became the local Democratic party favorite, and defeated two others in last month’s primary.
There also are third-party candidates making their case to voters, including the Green Party’s David Kulma, American Party candidate Josh Thornton and the Libertarian Party’s Victor Kocher.
Why have I only heard about Georgia today?
The race for Georgia’s Sixth District, which also concludes today, has largely overshadowed SC-5 in funding and media coverage.
The campaign for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District features Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel. It’s become the most expensive House race in history, with more than $56 million spent on advertisements, fliers, and commercials.
A recent poll by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution estimates that Ossoff holds a seven-point edge.
Meanwhile in South Carolina, an internal Democratic poll of voters found Parnell trailing by 10 points.
Am I in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District?
The answer is yes, if you live in the South Carolina counties of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Newberry, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union or York.
Here's the map of #SC5 / #SC05, in case y'all want to see ahead of tomorrow's election. Working on a preview for tomorrow's @RHHerald now. pic.twitter.com/QUrfhl7KqU— David Thackham (@DThackham) June 19, 2017
