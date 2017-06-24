Want to run for office in York County? Your chance is coming soon

Depending on where you live in York County, your local leaders could change drastically by the end of fall.
Nine York County towns or cities will hold general elections for the offices of mayor or council seats.
These representatives of their town or district wield extensive authority over local decisions.
One of the most high-profile elections this fall is Oct. 17 with the race for Rock Hill Mayor. Longtime Mayor Doug Echols is stepping away after 28 years of public service.
So far, three candidates have announced intent to file, including Rock Hill Sports Commission chair John Gettys, York County Councilman William “Bump” Roddey and local landscape architect Duane Christopher.
Rock Hill voters also will choose three members of city council to serve Ward 4, Ward 5 and Ward 6. Those spots are currently held by John Black, Ann Williamson and Jim Reno, respectively.
All other elections in York County will be held Nov. 7.
Here is a breakdown of each York County town’s election, filing period and filing fees, the latter courtesy of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of York County.
Candidates must file at York County Elections Office, 13 S. Congress St., York.
Rock Hill
Rock Hill will hold elections for mayor and three city council seats. Filing runs 8 a.m. July 19-5 p.m. Aug. 18.
Filing fee is $336.76 to run for mayor or Council.
Fort Mill
Fort Mill will hold elections for city council seats to serve Ward 1 and Ward 3, as well as an at-large seat. James Shirley and Larry Huntley currently serve Ward 1 and 3, respectively, while Trudie Bolin Heemsoth serves at-large.
Filing runs noon Aug. 9-noon Sept. 8. Filing fee is $100 for an unopposed race, and $50 for an opposed race.
York
York will hold elections for city council districts 1, 5 and 6. Charles Johnson, Denise Lowry and Jim Bradford serve those seats, respectively.
Filing runs 8 a.m. Aug. 9-5 p.m. Sept. 8. Filing fee is $50.
Tega Cay
Tega Cay will hold elections for mayor and two city council seats. Mayor George Sheppard and city council members Jennifer Stalford and Dottie Hersey are all up for re-election.
Filing runds 8 a.m. Aug. 9-5 p.m. Sept. 8. Filing fee is $25.
Clover
Clover will hold elections for its entire town council, including its mayor and six council seats.
Mayor Donnie Grice, Mayor Pro Tempore Wes Spurrier, Ann Harvey, Amy Moses, Debbie Williams, Teresa Hurst and Greg Holmes all currently serve in those seats.
Filing runds 8 a.m. Aug. 9-5 p.m. Sept. 8. Filing fee is $60 to run for mayor, and $45 to run for town council.
Sharon
Sharon will hold elections for its entire town council, including its mayor and four council seats.
Mayor Beverly Blair, Bob Barnette, Jerry Bradham, Thomas Childers and Bobby Stephenson all currently serve in those seats.
Filing runs 8 a.m. Aug. 9-5 p.m. Sept. 8. There is no filing fee to run for office, but candidates must collect a petition of registered town voters. Petition packets will be available July 1, and candidates must submit the petition no later than noon Aug. 24.
McConnells
McConnells will hold elections for its entire town council, including its mayor and four council seats.
Mayor James F. Love Jr., Bill Covington, Hugh J. Harshaw III, Bill Nance and Kenneth E. Patrick all currently serve in those seats.
Filing runs 8 a.m. Aug. 9-5 p.m. Sept. 8. There is no filing fee to run for office.
Smyrna
Smyrna will hold elections for its entire town council, including its mayor and four council seats.
Mayor William C. Faulkner, Robert W. Faulkner, Beatrice Gaines, Hershel Gaines and Philip Jackson all currently serve in those seats.
Filing runs 8 a.m. Aug. 9-5 p.m. Sept. 8. There is no filing fee to run for office.
Hickory Grove
Hickory Grove will hold elections for its entire town council, including its mayor and four council seats.
Mayor Larry A. Early, John W. Blackwood, Harry J. Good, David W. Rhodes and Kyle N. Wyatt all currently serve in those seats.
Filing runs 8 a.m. Aug. 9 -5 p.m. Sept. 8. There is no filing fee to run for office.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
When to vote
▪ City of Rock Hill general election — Oct. 17
▪ City of Tega Cay general election — Nov. 7
▪ City of York general election — Nov. 7
▪ Town of Clover general election — Nov. 7
▪ Town of Fort Mill general election — Nov. 7
▪ Town of Hickory Grove general election — Nov. 7
▪ Town of McConnells general election — Nov. 7
▪ Town of Sharon general election — Nov. 7
▪ Town of Smyrna general election — Nov. 7
Comments