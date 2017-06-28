Want to welcome 20,000 visitors to Rock Hill? You’re needed in July

Are you friendly? Do you want a free pass to one of South Carolina’s largest international sporting events?
You’ll be needed in July.
A local committee is seeking hundreds of volunteers to assist at the upcoming UCI BMX World Championships, July 25-29 in Rock Hill’s Riverwalk community. The event, projected to attract 20,000 spectators and 3,300 riders from more than 40 countries, will be at Rock Hill’s BMX Supercross Track.
Some participants are expected to stay as long as 10 days. The city estimates the event will generate about $13 million.
Volunteers are needed to fill 1,000 shifts, with duties ranging from driving a shuttle, to greeting, to monitoring the grandstand, to medical team assistance.
Volunteers will receive a free pass, a t-shirt and hat, and an invitation to a volunteer kickoff drop-in 5:30-8 p.m. July 18 at the Magnolia Room at Laurel Creek, 4017 Laurel Creek Drive in Rock Hill.
To register, click this link or contact Brian Jones at brian.jones@cityofrockhill.com or call 803-329-5629. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and able to carry out assigned duties. Typical volunteer shifts are three hours. The event is rain or shine.
Elite BMX riders are expected to vie for the title of World Champion. Many Olympians are expected to compete, including men’s 2016 gold medalist Connor Fields and women’s 2016 silver medalist Alise Post.
The event kicks off with an opening ceremony and a community celebration 6-10 p.m. July 22 at Fountain Park on East Main Street in Rock Hill. The ceremony will include a presentation of flags, international food trucks, live music by a Michael Jackson tribute band, and an autograph session with BMX riders.
York County residents and their guests will be able to attend the final day of racing for free. Fireworks will follow the awards ceremony that night.
Click this link to find out how to purchase tickets.
Past world championships have been held in countries like Colombia, Belgium, the Netherlands, and New Zealand. This is the first year since 2001 that the championships will be held in the United States. Louisville, Ky., hosted the previous event.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments