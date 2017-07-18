S.C. health officials testing parts of Catawba River after 180K-gallon sewage spill

South Carolina health officials are testing parts of the Catawba River Tuesday after an 180,000-gallon sewage spill.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will be taking water samples at Riverwalk in Rock Hill, Landsford Canal State Park and the Catawba Indian Nation landings, said Adrianna Bradley, DHEC public information officer.
Notices at those spots will be removed once results indicate the water is safe to use, according to DHEC. The labortory results take 24 hours and the earliest results will be available Wednesday.
According to a statement Tuesday from South Carolina DHEC, the agency “has performed modeling which indicates that the spill that originated in N.C. passed downstream of the Landsford Canal and Catawba Indian Reservation landings by last evening.”
About 180,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Kings Branch in south Charlotte on Friday.
The spill was one of the largest in recent memory, due to the wide diameter of the pipe affected, said Jennifer Frost, public affairs manager at Charlotte Water.
Kings Branch is a tributary to Sugar Creek in the Catawba River watershed. Sugar Creek flows into the main stem of the Catawba River.
Areas upstream of the spill, such as the Fort Mill dam and Riverwalk in Rock Hill, were unaffected, said Sam Perkins with the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation.
People were able to enjoy kayaking, fishing and floating in those areas over the weekend.
However, areas downstream the spill were affected.
“The Lake Wylie dam and Riverwalk (Rock Hill) access points are upstream and unaffected, but downstream are the Catawba Indian, Landsford Canal and Highway 9 access points,” Perkins said.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality was notified of the spill nine hours after Charlotte Water learned of it, said Marla Sink, public information officer for the DEQ. Under North Carolina law, Charlotte Water had 24 hours to report the spill, Sink said.
Charlotte Water learned of the spill at 7:20 a.m. Friday, and by 4 to 6 p.m. the agency had the spill stopped, Sink said.
DHEC said Tuesday: “Out of an abundance of caution, DHEC provided information regarding the sewage spill to Landsford Canal State Park and Catawba Indian Nation Landing so recreational users could make an informed decision.”
Warnings were posted at Landsford Canal and the Catawba Indian Nation access points, but no warning signs were posted over the weekend at Riverwalk in Rock Hill.
DHEC officials say that is because Riverwalk is upstream and was unaffected. However, a notice was posted by Monday evening.
The agency said: “The Riverwalk was not posted on Saturday, based on information received about the area that indicated that the Riverwalk (Rock Hill) access point was upstream and unaffected. However, based on additional information received on Monday, the Riverwalk has been posted.”
Perkins said warnings should have been posted at Riverwalk during the weekend to ensure users do not go downstream.
“Bacteria is a skin contact issue,” he said. “It can make you sick in a number of different ways, and this whole incident really reveals a communication breakdown because of things like a communications person saying Riverwalk doesn’t need a sign because it’s upstream.”
People who used waters downstream of the spill should pay attention to any infected wounds or gastrointestinal issues and should consult their doctor regarding any health concerns, Perkins said.
Perkins said clean samples need to come back before the water is deemed safe to use.
“At this point, there needs to be a better idea of where the sewage is moving downstream and it needs to be confirmed that the water quality will be okay for people to use,” Perkins said.
This was Charlotte Water’s largest sewage spill in the Catawba basin in recent years, according to the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation. Two spills, each listed at 183,500 gallons, were reported in 2011 and 2014.
Check back for updates.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
