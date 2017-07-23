Heavy winds left trees down Sunday on South Anderson Road in Rock Hill.
Heavy winds left trees down Sunday on South Anderson Road in Rock Hill. Nicole Raile Contributed photo
Heavy winds left trees down Sunday on South Anderson Road in Rock Hill. Nicole Raile Contributed photo

Local

July 23, 2017 5:44 PM

Strong winds, heavy rain down trees, power lines in York County

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

YORK COUNTY

Strong storms in the York County area Sunday afternoon downed trees and power lines and blocked roads in several places.

Multiple power outages were reported, and crews are responding, according to the city of Rock Hill.

A portion of Dave Lyle Boulevard was blocked by downed trees and police were redirecting traffic. Many roads were littered with debris.

High winds and heavy rains suspended Sunday practice at the BMX track in Rock Hill during the championship week, Rock Hill police say.

Due to flooding, Red River Road, between Cherry Road and Eden Terrace, was closed shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, police say.

Road crews had Red River Road cleared by 5:45 p.m., said Capt. Mark Bollinger, public information officer with Rock Hill police.

Numerous reports of flooding and downed trees came in Sunday across Rock Hill, according to York County Emergency Management.

A flood advisory is in effect until 6:30 p.m. for York County, according to the National Weather Service.

Check back for updates.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

York County 'rediscovers' Catawba River with recreation boom

York County 'rediscovers' Catawba River with recreation boom 2:07

York County 'rediscovers' Catawba River with recreation boom

Mayor: Rock Hill 'on the world stage' at BMX championship ceremony 1:34

Mayor: Rock Hill 'on the world stage' at BMX championship ceremony
Clover School District readies to open Ninth Grade Campus 2:13

Clover School District readies to open Ninth Grade Campus

View More Video