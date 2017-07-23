Strong winds, heavy rain down trees, power lines in York County

Strong storms in the York County area Sunday afternoon downed trees and power lines and blocked roads in several places.
Multiple power outages were reported, and crews are responding, according to the city of Rock Hill.
A portion of Dave Lyle Boulevard was blocked by downed trees and police were redirecting traffic. Many roads were littered with debris.
High winds and heavy rains suspended Sunday practice at the BMX track in Rock Hill during the championship week, Rock Hill police say.
Due to flooding, Red River Road, between Cherry Road and Eden Terrace, was closed shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, police say.
Road crews had Red River Road cleared by 5:45 p.m., said Capt. Mark Bollinger, public information officer with Rock Hill police.
Numerous reports of flooding and downed trees came in Sunday across Rock Hill, according to York County Emergency Management.
A flood advisory is in effect until 6:30 p.m. for York County, according to the National Weather Service.
