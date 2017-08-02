Bond set for mother, denied for boyfriend in shooting death of Lancaster child

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 Officers visit Rock Hill neighborhoods for National Night Out Pause 1:39 Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler 1:55 Copperheads become face of new Fort Mill high school 0:56 2-year-old boy fatally shot in Lancaster 1:42 Kayaks, tubing business makes a big splash on Catawba in York County 0:55 Thousands flock to Rock Hill BMX track for last day of championships 1:03 Walden Park residents in Fort Mill voice concerns about recent robbery 2:19 One of several suspects in Winthrop Drive armed robbery appears in Rock Hill court 0:25 Dump truck crashes into Rock Hill house 1:44 Olympian visits Rock Hill summer camp kids Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Lancaster police have charged Toni Lashay Gladden, 26, with misprision of a felony and her 18-year-old boyfriend Shazeem Tyrell Hayes with felony unlawful conduct towards a child after Gladden's two-year-old son was shot and killed. Jacarion Antonio Gladden died at a hospital after he was shot at a home on East Dunlap street. Tracy Kimball

