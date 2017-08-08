Need to talk to your Rock Hill council member? Here’s your chance

Six members of the Rock Hill City Council will each host a neighborhood meeting in their respective ward over the next few weeks.
City staff will present topics to include public works projects, utility rates, recruitment and employment, police initiatives, and housing and neighborhood services.
The council member representing each ward will welcome attendees, and retiring Mayor Doug Echols will provide closing comments.
No R.S.V.P is necessary. Attendees are not limited to the meeting specific to their voting district.
Contact Jason Weil in Housing & Neighborhood Services at 803-329-8783 or by email at Jason.Weil@cityofrockhill.com with any questions.
Meetings schedule
▪ Ward 1 — Sandra Oborokumo
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Boyd Hill Recreation Center Gym, 1165 Constitution Boulevard
▪ Ward 2 — Kathy Pender
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Cherry Park Enclosed Shelter, 1466 Cherry Road
▪ Ward 3 — Kevin Sutton
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: City of Rock Hill Operations Center Room 132, 757 South Anderson Road
▪ Ward 4 — John Black
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Rock Hill-York County Airport Conference Room, 550 Airport Road
▪ Ward 5 — Ann Williamson
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Flint Hill Baptist Church, 1214 Flint Hill Street
▪ When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Fewell Park, 1204 Alexander Road
