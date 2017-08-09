Two deputies fired for sexual conduct while on duty, York County Sheriff’s Office says

A York County Sheriff’s Office sergeant and a deputy have been fired for engaging in sexual conduct while on duty, according to the office.
Two other sergeants have been suspended for two weeks without pay and one lieutenant has been demoted, a release Wednesday states. A captain has also been suspended without pay for two weeks.
Names of disciplined deputies were not listed on the sheriff’s office release.
In late July, Sheriff Kevin Tolson received an anonymous complaint alleging that several deputies were involved with “improper conduct on duty,” according to the office.
Through an investigation, the office discovered six deputies engaged in sexual conduct while on duty.
“The results of this investigation are very troubling and cast a dark cloud over the York County Sheriff’s Office and its reputation as a professional organization,” Tolson said. “The actions of these officers have undermined the public’s confidence in our organization and required swift and serious action.”
A release states that much of the improper conduct happened before Tolson took office as sheriff in January.
Tolson factored in the time period, position and rank of the officer when determining discipline, according to the office.
“The harshest discipline was dispensed to those who violated policy and public trust while I have been sheriff,” Tolson said. “I showed leniency to those deputies whose conduct occurred years, even decades ago, but make no mistake this conduct will not be tolerated in this agency on my watch.”
