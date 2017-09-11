Tree falls on car with driver inside, power outages reported in York, Chester, Lancaster

More Videos 1:42 Former South Pointe Stallion emerging in Nation Ford High backfield Pause 0:22 Two-car crash in McConnells leaves four dead 1:29 Irma doesn't stop York County 9/11 tribute 1:49 Irma approaches, people in Rock Hill seek water, supplies 0:19 Hurricane Irma floods Miami streets 11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother 1:19 Man shatters door, robs Tega Cay T-Mobile store 0:57 Chester's John Erby and Victor Floyd talk about Cyclones' win over Lancaster 2:09 York County hotel rooms fill as evacuees from Florida, Georgia and S.C. flee Irma 2:08 Slave descendants recognized, honored at York County plantation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tree falls on car with driver inside near downtown Fort Mill A large tree fell on a car as the owner was driving late afternoon Monday at Clebourne and Grier streets in downtown Fort Mill. People nearby said the driver left the scene with police officers. Fort Mill police said the man who was in the car when the tree fell was not injured. A large tree fell on a car as the owner was driving late afternoon Monday at Clebourne and Grier streets in downtown Fort Mill. People nearby said the driver left the scene with police officers. Fort Mill police said the man who was in the car when the tree fell was not injured. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

A large tree fell on a car as the owner was driving late afternoon Monday at Clebourne and Grier streets in downtown Fort Mill. People nearby said the driver left the scene with police officers. Fort Mill police said the man who was in the car when the tree fell was not injured. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com