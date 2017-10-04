New $560M Giti Tire mega-plant could ‘reshape Chester Co.’s economic future’

More Videos 1:58 S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination Pause 0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 1:40 Solicitor's Office officials talk domestic violence cases after Rock Hill stabbing 2:13 Dozens of kids get free haircuts at York County businesses before school starts 1:32 Our Lady of Grace in Lancaster holds a Blessing of the Animals 2:00 Indian Land incorporation vote 2:30 Fort Mill High School back looks small, but runs big 0:58 Fort Mill theater hosts Berlin Airlift veterans for nostalgic performance 0:32 A night to remember at Nation Ford Homecoming 2:06 ‘Voter fatigue’ could play a factor in Rock Hill, York County elections Video Link copy Embed Code copy

S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Giti Tire executives and Walmart President and CEO Greg Foran toured the new $560 million tire plant in Richburg Wednesday. Giti executives and Foran announced Walmart will sell two tire brands made at the Chester County plant. The plant will hire up to 1,700 workers over the next decade. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Giti Tire executives and Walmart President and CEO Greg Foran toured the new $560 million tire plant in Richburg Wednesday. Giti executives and Foran announced Walmart will sell two tire brands made at the Chester County plant. The plant will hire up to 1,700 workers over the next decade. Tracy Kimball By Tracy Kimball

