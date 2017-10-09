In a campaign video released Oct. 9, Democrat Archie Parnell apparently shows off some new ink - and promises a second run for South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District in 2018.
In a campaign video released Oct. 9, Democrat Archie Parnell apparently shows off some new ink - and promises a second run for South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District in 2018. Screenshot of Archie Parnell video
In a campaign video released Oct. 9, Democrat Archie Parnell apparently shows off some new ink - and promises a second run for South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District in 2018. Screenshot of Archie Parnell video

Local

The tattoo is in question, but Parnell says he definitely is running again for Congress

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

October 09, 2017 12:06 PM

SUMTER

Democrat Archie Parnell surprised some political observers with his closer-than-expected run for Congress earlier this year. He’ll be back for a second round, he told supporters Monday.

In a campaign announcement video released Monday, Parnell pledged to create jobs and lower taxes for South Carolinians. As a set up for his annoucement, a tattoo artist appeared to ink “Parnell For Congress 2018” on his right bicep.

His campaign staff would not confirm whether the tattoo was real.

“People have been asking me what I’ve been doing since the election,” Parnell said in the video. “I’ve met many of you all across the district and after watching all of the madness happening in Washington right now... today I’m proud to announce that I’m running for Congress again.”

Parnell was the Democratic nominee in a special election earlier this year for South Carolina’s Congressional seat in the 5th District. The seat had been vacated when U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land, was appointed as President Donald Trump’s budget director.

Parnell lost in June to former state Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill. But Norman’s margin of victory was 3.2 percent, making it the closest congressional race in South Carolina in more than 20 years.

Norman will be up for re-election in November 2018.

Parnell made his announcement public Monday morning in his hometown of Sumter. Later in the day he also addressed supporters at the Five and Dine restaurant in Rock Hill.

Parnell told a crowd at Patriot Hall in Sumter he was running again because he was frustrated by the “utter failure of Congress to accomplish anything over the last months.”

“I ask you to stand with me in this fight,” Parnell said. “Together we will win this race because South Carolina deserves a representative who is focused on the best interests of this community, not the well-connected and the special interests.”

Before running for office, Parnell was a senior financial adviser for Goldman Sachs, working for the investment firm in Europe and Asia before returning to South Carolina.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fort Mill Rotary hopes to raise $80,000 to fund local grants to schools and more

Fort Mill Rotary hopes to raise $80,000 to fund local grants to schools and more 4:02

Fort Mill Rotary hopes to raise $80,000 to fund local grants to schools and more
Rock Hill firefighters, police face off for charity in annual kickball game 0:59

Rock Hill firefighters, police face off for charity in annual kickball game
City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 6:10

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates

View More Video