Fort Mill grad killed in Oconee County crash

An 18-year-old Fort Mill graduate was killed Thursday night in a crash in Oconee County.
The crash was reported at 10:56 p.m. on Shiloh Road east of Seneca, near Clay Drive, said S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Bill Rhyne.
Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the driver killed as Dalton Bryce Evans of Fort Mill.
Evans, who graduated from Fort Mill High School in May, was a student at Tri-County Technical College in Pendleton, Adis said.
Rhyne said the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck was heading south on Shiloh Road when he lost control of the car, over-corrected and ran off the right side. The driver then struck a ditch and overturned.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and died on the scene, Rhyne said.
A passenger, who also was not wearing a seat belt, was injured and airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital, Rhyne said.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments