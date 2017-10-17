Election day updates: By midday 13 percent of voters had cast ballots

Rock Hill voters are going to the polls today to choose a new mayor and three city council representatives.
The positions represent much of the city’s top elected leadership. Mayor Doug Echols is stepping aside after 28 years, including the last 20 years as mayor.
Three candidates have stepped forward to succeed Echols: Rock Hill Sports Commission chair John Gettys; York County Councilman William “Bump” Roddey; and veteran landscape architect Duane Christopher.
The election also will decide the winners of three city council seats representing Wards 4, 5 and 6.
As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, around 13 percent of registered Rock Hill voters cast ballots, according to officials. Nearly 650 absentee ballots had been cast by that time, according to public relations coordinator Beth Covington.
The York County Voter Registration department reports that around 3,100 voters had turned out to polling locations by mid-afternoon. It’s expected that the highest turnout will come in Ward 5, where voters will see two three-way races for mayor and city council representative.
The race for Ward 5 pits incumbent Ann Williamson against challengers Nikita Jackson and Brandon Smith. Ward 5 represents the southernmost portion of Rock Hill, including neighborhoods throughout Albright Road and Saluda Street.
If none of the candidates for mayor or Ward 5 receive more than 50 percent of the vote in the Oct. 17 general election, a runoff will be held Oct. 31.
Jim Reno, who has served on the Rock Hill City Council for 20 years, faces real estate analyst Barrett Maners in the race for the Ward 6 seat. Ward 6 includes residents in the northeast part of Rock Hill, bordering Fort Mill and the Catawba River.
Council member John Black, seeking his third term, is running unopposed in Ward 4. Ward 4 covers residents in Rock Hill’s northwest neighborhoods, including stretches of Heckle Boulevard.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today. Rock Hill’s city council is made up of six city council members and the mayor. The new council members will take officially take office at the first city council meeting in January.
Click this link to find out which Rock Hill ward and city council representative represents you.
The Rock Hill branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) announced it would be handing out cards encouraging people to turn out and vote.
.@Rockhillready, #RockHill's branch of @NAACP, said it would hand out these #GOTV cards to votershttps://t.co/FuFGvOMpOW pic.twitter.com/Rwme6cGWok— David Thackham (@DThackham) October 17, 2017
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
What does Rock Hill’s City Council look like now?
What does Rock Hill’s City Council look like now?
▪ Ward 1, Sandra Oborokumo: Oborokumo has served on the City Council for nearly five years since she was first elected in 2012. She will be up for re-election for her third term in 2019.
▪ Ward 2, Kathy Pender: Pender has served on the City Council for 13 years and is serving in her fourth term. She will be up for re-election in 2019.
▪ Ward 3, Kevin Sutton: Sutton has served on the City Council for 23 years and has been re-elected six times. He’ll be up for re-election in 2019.
▪ Ward 4, John Black: Black has served on the City Council for seven years and is serving in his second term.
▪ Ward 5, Ann Williamson: Williamson has served on the City Council since January 2014. She is serving her first term.
▪ Ward 6, Jim Reno: Reno has served on the City Council for 19 years and has been re-elected 4 times. He is serving his fifth term.
Comments