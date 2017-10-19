Sheriff: York Co. officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

More Videos 1:58 Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast Pause 1:02 2 convicted in 1973 Chester murder seek justice, saying they were wrongly imprisoned 1:51 Senior citizens want another ramp at Rock Hill apartments 1:58 S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination 0:36 Where does being a Shrine Bowl head coach rank in Bennie McMurray’s hall of fame career? 1:46 'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:12 FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors 0:47 Congress passed the Real ID law, but what does this mean for South Carolina? 1:38 Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured Video Link copy Embed Code copy

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase A suspect was shot and killed in North Carolina Thursday morning after a police chase in which York County officers exchanged fire with a suspect who rammed into two patrol cars. Police said the chase began in North Carolina, moved into York County and then went back into North Carolina, where it ended. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Clover Police Chief Randy Grice said four officers were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by SLED, which is standard police procedure. A suspect was shot and killed in North Carolina Thursday morning after a police chase in which York County officers exchanged fire with a suspect who rammed into two patrol cars. Police said the chase began in North Carolina, moved into York County and then went back into North Carolina, where it ended. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Clover Police Chief Randy Grice said four officers were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by SLED, which is standard police procedure. Hannah Smoot The Herald

