Herd of dinosaurs distracts OMB director Mulvaney during Fort Mill visit

Mick Mulvaney was scheduled to speak at a private business roundtable in Fort Mill, South Carolina Friday morning, but he was momentarily distracted by a number of people wearing dinosaur costumes just outside of the room. Mulvaney was speaking at Movement Mortgage in Fort Mill, which encourages its employees to dress up in Halloween costumes during the season. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com