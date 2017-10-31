Live updates from Oct. 31 Rock Hill mayor, Ward 5 runoff election

Registered voters headed to the polls Tuesday morning in a decisive runoff election that will shape Rock Hill’s leadership for the next four years.
As of 5 p.m., 7,972 ballots had been cast in races that will decide the city’s next mayor and representative for Ward 5. That accounts for 16.5 percent of the registered voters who live in Rock Hill. The number had stood at 4,442 ballots (9.24 percent) just four hours earlier.
Both races needed a runoff because no candidate earned more than 50 percent of the vote in the general election.
Roddey, a York County Council member, earned 4,015 votes (45.22 percent) in the general election. Gettys, the Rock Hill Sports Commission chair, earned 3,967 votes (44.68 percent).
Just over 18 percent of Rock Hill’s 48,321 registered voters cast ballots in the Oct. 17 general election.
While Rock Hill voters will choose between William “Bump” Roddey and John Gettys in the mayoral race, those who live in the southernmost portion of the city also will elect their Ward 5 representative.
That race features one-term incumbent Ann Williamson and challenger Nikita Jackson.
Longtime Mayor Doug Echols is stepping aside after 28 years, including the last 20 years as mayor.
According to the York County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, turnout has been strongest at the Ogden, Laurel Creek and Fewell Park precincts.
As of early afternoon, Ogden reported 33 percent of eligible voters cast ballots, Fewell Park saw 24 percent and Laurel Creek reported 20 percent.
In the Oct. 17 election, Roddey won in Ogden, while Gettys took victories in Laurel Creek and Fewell Park.
Residents in Ward 5 will see both the mayoral and Ward 5 races on their ballots today.
Jackson (793 votes, 44.15 percent) led Williamson (601 votes, 33.46 percent) after the general election.
Ward 5 represents the southernmost portion of Rock Hill, including neighborhoods throughout Albright Road and Saluda Street.
Precints in Ward 5 include Highland Park, Mt. Holly, Northside, Rock Hill No. 2, Rock Hill No. 6, Rock Hill No. 8, Edgewood and Ogden.
Excluding Ogden, each Ward 5 precinct has so far seen around 10-12 percent turnout, according to the latest count from York County officials.
Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Rock Hill’s city council is made up of six city council members and the mayor. The new council members will officially take office at the first city council meeting in January.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
What does Rock Hill’s City Council look like now?
▪ Ward 1, Sandra Oborokumo: Oborokumo has served on the City Council for nearly five years since she was first elected in 2012. She will be up for re-election for her third term in 2019.
▪ Ward 2, Kathy Pender: Pender has served on the City Council for 13 years and is serving in her fourth term. She will be up for re-election in 2019.
▪ Ward 3, Kevin Sutton: Sutton has served on the City Council for 23 years and has been re-elected six times. He’ll be up for re-election in 2019.
▪ Ward 4, John Black: Black has served on the City Council for seven years and is serving in his second term. He earned 97 percent of the vote in an unopposed Oct. 17 election.
▪ Ward 5, Ann Williamson: Williamson has served on the City Council since January 2014. She is serving her first term. She earned 601 votes compared to challenger Nikita Jackson’s 793 votes.
▪ Ward 6, Jim Reno: Reno has served on the City Council for 19 years and has been re-elected 4 times. He is serving his fifth term. He defeated challenger Barrett Maners by less than 50 votes in the Oct. 17 general election.
