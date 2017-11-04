John Gettys: ‘...We’re on a trajectory that is lights out right now’

Victim, 82, testifies during hearing for Chester Christian bookstore shooting case

Robert Worthy, a Chester minister accused of shooting his mother-in-law in August while trying to kill his estranged wife at a Christian bookstore, appeared in court Thursday for a bond hearing. A judge set a $175,000 bond for Worthy, who is accused of attempted murder and other charges. A victim in the shooting, Annie McFadden, 82, testified that she was shot twice in the leg and that the shooter stood over her with a gun.