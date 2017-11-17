How confident is Rep. Norman that GOP tax cuts effort will pass?

More Videos 2:23 U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman on Republican tax bill and Roy Moore, Sen. Franken allegations Pause 2:49 Man wanted for beating woman during robbery in Rock Hill denied bond 2:20 Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show 3:09 Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents 1:58 Meet the mother and son team behind 3 million Christmas lights 3:42 Rock Hill police arrest three suspects, charge one with murder in apartment shooting 1:57 Rock Hill restaurant caters meal at soup kitchen in honor of late Brother David Boone 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 3:01 Remembering Robert D. Raiford during his retirement from the "John Boy & Billy" radio show 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman on Republican tax bill and Roy Moore, Sen. Franken allegations During a trip Friday morning to York County, U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) discussed a recent tax cuts bill that passed in the House of Representatives. He also talked about recent sexual assault allegations against Senate candidate Roy Moore and Sen. Al Franken. During a trip Friday morning to York County, U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) discussed a recent tax cuts bill that passed in the House of Representatives. He also talked about recent sexual assault allegations against Senate candidate Roy Moore and Sen. Al Franken. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

