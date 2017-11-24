More Videos 1:13 Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving Pause 1:34 Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say 1:41 Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 5:08 Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 5:19 Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:20 Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:58 Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:25 Dabo Swinney: 'There's a little more juice in this game' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff A Rock Hill man was shot by SWAT officers during an armed standoff on Thanksgiving Day. Neighbors reported the man was standing on the porch of his Hutchinson Street house with a gun, according to a Rock Hill police statement. The man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center and is expected to recover. A Rock Hill man was shot by SWAT officers during an armed standoff on Thanksgiving Day. Neighbors reported the man was standing on the porch of his Hutchinson Street house with a gun, according to a Rock Hill police statement. The man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center and is expected to recover. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

