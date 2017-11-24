More Videos

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 1:13

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving

Pause
Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say 1:34

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 1:41

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 5:08

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 5:19

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Dabo Swinney: 'There's a little more juice in this game' 1:25

Dabo Swinney: 'There's a little more juice in this game'

  • Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

    A Rock Hill man was shot by SWAT officers during an armed standoff on Thanksgiving Day. Neighbors reported the man was standing on the porch of his Hutchinson Street house with a gun, according to a Rock Hill police statement. The man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center and is expected to recover.

A Rock Hill man was shot by SWAT officers during an armed standoff on Thanksgiving Day. Neighbors reported the man was standing on the porch of his Hutchinson Street house with a gun, according to a Rock Hill police statement. The man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center and is expected to recover. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com
A Rock Hill man was shot by SWAT officers during an armed standoff on Thanksgiving Day. Neighbors reported the man was standing on the porch of his Hutchinson Street house with a gun, according to a Rock Hill police statement. The man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center and is expected to recover. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

Local

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

November 24, 2017 08:44 AM

ROCK HILL

A Rock Hill man was shot by SWAT officers during an armed standoff on Thanksgiving Day.

The incident started at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Neighbors reported the man was standing on the porch of his Hutchinson Street house with a gun, according to a Rock Hill police statement.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man pointed the gun at them and ran inside, the statement says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The statement says the man was a 30-year-old white man and had a mental health pick up order. The identity of the man has not yet been released by police.

The Rock Hill SWAT team and negotiators responded at the scene, which the statement says “had turned into an armed and barricaded incident.”

SWAT team members were able to enter the house, where two officers fired shots striking the man, the statement says. Both officers, a white male and an African-American male, have been placed on administrative duty.

The man was flown to Carolinas Medical Center, where he is undergoing treatment, the statement says.

According to Rock Hill police spokesperson Capt. Mark Bollinger, the man is in stable condition and expected to fully recover.

Bollinger said Rock Hill investigators are working on potential criminal charges against the man. There were no injuries to any Rock Hill officers on the scene, Bollinger said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 1:13

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving

Pause
Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say 1:34

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 1:41

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 5:08

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 5:19

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Dabo Swinney: 'There's a little more juice in this game' 1:25

Dabo Swinney: 'There's a little more juice in this game'

  • TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson

    James Robertson remains on death row in South Carolina after being convicted of murdering his parents during Thanksgiving week 1997. Robertson continues to appeal his 1999 conviction and sentence. A hearing in his appeal is set for Dec. 1. The Oxygen Network show "Homicide for the Holidays" is planned to air at 6 p.m. Saturday. The show will feature interviews with police, including Lt. Tim Hager of the York County Sheriff's Office, prosecutors and others, including The Herald's Andrew Dys who has covered Robertson's appeals since 2000.

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson

View More Video