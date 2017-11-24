Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

A Rock Hill man was shot by SWAT officers during an armed standoff on Thanksgiving Day.
The incident started at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Neighbors reported the man was standing on the porch of his Hutchinson Street house with a gun, according to a Rock Hill police statement.
When officers arrived at the scene, the man pointed the gun at them and ran inside, the statement says.
Never miss a local story.
The statement says the man was a 30-year-old white man and had a mental health pick up order. The identity of the man has not yet been released by police.
The Rock Hill SWAT team and negotiators responded at the scene, which the statement says “had turned into an armed and barricaded incident.”
SWAT team members were able to enter the house, where two officers fired shots striking the man, the statement says. Both officers, a white male and an African-American male, have been placed on administrative duty.
The man was flown to Carolinas Medical Center, where he is undergoing treatment, the statement says.
According to Rock Hill police spokesperson Capt. Mark Bollinger, the man is in stable condition and expected to fully recover.
Bollinger said Rock Hill investigators are working on potential criminal charges against the man. There were no injuries to any Rock Hill officers on the scene, Bollinger said.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments