One person dead in still burning Lancaster County house fire, officials say

By Andrew Dys

November 27, 2017 09:46 AM

LANCASTER

One person has died in a house fire in Lancaster County Monday that is still being worked by fire crews, emergency officials said.

Firefighters are still on the scene in southern Lancaster County in Kershaw, said Keith Wilson of Lancaster County Fire Rescue and Emergency Management. The county fire marshal is en route to the scene to conduct an investigation, Wilson said.

The name, age and gender of the person who died has not yet been released.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Lancaster County Coroner have been dispatched to the scene, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

