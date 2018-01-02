One killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Heckle Boulevard near Rock Hill

Part of Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill was closed after a fatal crash involving three vehicles Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. outside city limits, near the entrance to the York County Complex on S.C. 901. The road was closed for emergency vehicles before fire crews cleared the scene, officials said.
The site is between Main Street, also called S.C. 5, and South Cherry Road.
One person died in the three-car crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Two passengers were airlifted to CMC Main with injuries.
The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the driver who died.
The deceased person, who was wearing a seat belt, was the driver of a 2001 Honda Accord, and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol. Two passengers from the Honda Accord were airlifted to the hospital.
The Honda Accord was entering S.C. 901 from a private drive, and was attempting to turn south, when it was hit by a 19-year-old man driving a truck pulling a trailer, Miller said. The two drivers lost control of the vehicles, crossed the center line and struck a 21-year-old person driving a four-door sedan.
The drivers of the truck and the sedan were not injured, Miller said.
The collision remains under investigation and no charges have been filed, Miller said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
