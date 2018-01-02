One killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Heckle Boulevard near Rock Hill

More Videos 0:40 'Extreme cold' causes 3 Rock Hill water main breaks Pause 1:37 Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter 1:08 USC student stepped up to help save Rock Hill woman from fiery crash 3:39 York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism 1:39 Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 1:37 Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 0:46 Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia 1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

One killed, 2 injured in Heckle Boulevard crash near Rock Hill Part of Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill was closed after a fatal crash involving three vehicles Tuesday afternoon, police said. One person driving a Honda Accord was killed and two passengers in the same car were injured, said the S.C. Highway Patrol. Part of Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill was closed after a fatal crash involving three vehicles Tuesday afternoon, police said. One person driving a Honda Accord was killed and two passengers in the same car were injured, said the S.C. Highway Patrol. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

