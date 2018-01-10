Army soldier, former wrestler at Fort Mill High, dies in Iraq in push against ISIS

An Army solider who graduated from Fort Mill High School has died in Iraq.
Spc. Javion “Jay” Shavonte Sullivan, 24, died Monday from what the Department of Defense said was a “non-combat related incident,” according to a statement.
Sullivan, assigned to a signal company based out of Fort Hood in Texas, was killed in Anbar Province in Iraq, officials said.
The incident is under investigation but no other details have been released.
Stars and Stripes reported that Sullivan was part of the military coalition working against ISIS in Iraq and is the first American casualty of the effort against ISIS in 2018.
Sullivan, called Jay, graduated from Fort Mill High School in 2011, said Dee Christopher, principal at the school. Sullivan was at the school for two years and was a part of Coach Chris Brock’s wrestling team.
Sullivan is the fifth York County casualty of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Pat Leach, Paul Neff, Kenneth James Butler and T.J. Dudley, all of York County, died in the wars fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. Chester County natives Logan Tinsley and Zandra Worthy-Walker also died in those wars.
