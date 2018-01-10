Jayvion “Jay” Sullivan, left, and Fort Mill High School wrestling coach Chris Brock in 2011. Sullivan, a 2011 graduate of the school and Army specialist, died in Iraq Monday.
Jayvion “Jay” Sullivan, left, and Fort Mill High School wrestling coach Chris Brock in 2011. Sullivan, a 2011 graduate of the school and Army specialist, died in Iraq Monday. Contributed photo
Jayvion “Jay” Sullivan, left, and Fort Mill High School wrestling coach Chris Brock in 2011. Sullivan, a 2011 graduate of the school and Army specialist, died in Iraq Monday. Contributed photo

Local

Army soldier, former wrestler at Fort Mill High, dies in Iraq in push against ISIS

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

January 10, 2018 07:52 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

FORT MILL

An Army solider who graduated from Fort Mill High School has died in Iraq.

Spc. Javion “Jay” Shavonte Sullivan, 24, died Monday from what the Department of Defense said was a “non-combat related incident,” according to a statement.

Sullivan, assigned to a signal company based out of Fort Hood in Texas, was killed in Anbar Province in Iraq, officials said.

The incident is under investigation but no other details have been released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stars and Stripes reported that Sullivan was part of the military coalition working against ISIS in Iraq and is the first American casualty of the effort against ISIS in 2018.

Sullivan, called Jay, graduated from Fort Mill High School in 2011, said Dee Christopher, principal at the school. Sullivan was at the school for two years and was a part of Coach Chris Brock’s wrestling team.

Sullivan is the fifth York County casualty of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Pat Leach, Paul Neff, Kenneth James Butler and T.J. Dudley, all of York County, died in the wars fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. Chester County natives Logan Tinsley and Zandra Worthy-Walker also died in those wars.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say

    A man who had been shot was found on Allen Street in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon, police say.

One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say

One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say 0:34

One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say
Chester senior citizen on trial after he stabbed his cousin/roommate to death 1:03

Chester senior citizen on trial after he stabbed his cousin/roommate to death
Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions' 3:29

Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions'

View More Video