1 dead in accidental shooting at York Co. gun range, sheriff says

One person seriously injured in a shooting incident at a gun range in York County on Thursday evening has died, said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.
Detectives were investigating at the scene of the shooting in the Newport area west of Rock Hill around 9 p.m. Thursday after being dispatched earlier in the evening, Tolson said.
The preliminary investigation indicates an accidental shooting, Tolson said late Thursday.
The incident happened at a Newport-area business that sells weapons and has a shooting range, Tolson said.
EMS was on the scene, as well as Newport Fire Department officials, emergency officials said.
No other information was available Thursday night.
