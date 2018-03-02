Voting in the Fort Mill school bond referendum? What are your thoughts?

Fort Mill has a school bond vote coming up, and The Herald wants to know what you think.
A simple, online survey was created to get feedback on which issues matter most to voters ahead of the $190 million referendum set for March 20. The Fort Mill school district says the money would fund one new middle and two elementary schools, plus buy school buses, land, technology upgrades and facility repairs.
But what do voters say?
The survey is designed specifically for voters within the district. It’s anonymous, though you can include contact information if you’d like to be part of a story. Let us know why you plan to vote the way you do, then share the survey with a friend. You can participate by clicking here or taking the survey below.
John Marks: 803-326-4315
