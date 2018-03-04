Carolina Water customers can testify about proposed rate hike Tuesday in Lake Wylie

0:44 Fort Mill students going 'Beyond School Walls' with LPL Financial Pause

0:27 A car crashed into Rock Hill law firm

1:03 York felon sentenced after fatally shooting friend in neck during drug activity

1:00 Man dies after being shot by 2 Chester officers after chase, police say

0:49 Troubled Indian Land road could be taken over by Lancaster County

1:19 Donation jar for Rock Hill 2-year-old with cancer stolen from restaurant

1:40 Always wanted to write for TV or films? Fort Mill Playhouse can teach you how.

1:44 Fort Mill school district teams battle in a robot competition, with an invite to state on the line

0:25 Man, 60, lying in Rock Hill roadway dies after being hit by vehicle