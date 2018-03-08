‘There are good people’: Kindness of Panthers rep puts York Co. boy back on the court

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 219 Nation Ford JROTC cyber defense team learns to protect Pause 11 York Co. boy playing hoops again thanks to anonymous wheelchair donation 124 Carolina Water Service customers oppose water rate increase 61 Clean Eatz, a new Fort Mill cafe, offers healthier options, meal plans and more 133 Residential growth and its impact is hot topic with York County residents 43 Fort Mill students going 'Beyond School Walls' with LPL Financial 26 A car crashed into Rock Hill law firm 62 York felon sentenced after fatally shooting friend in neck during drug activity 59 Man dies after being shot by 2 Chester officers after chase, police say 48 Troubled Indian Land road could be taken over by Lancaster County Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A basketball wheelchair Noah Lewis, 9, uses for the Charlotte Rollin' Hornets games was stolen Tuesday near Clover in York County, South Carolina. Many people donated to the family, said Jessica Martin, Noah's mother, including an anonymous donor from the Carolina Panthers NFL team. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

A basketball wheelchair Noah Lewis, 9, uses for the Charlotte Rollin' Hornets games was stolen Tuesday near Clover in York County, South Carolina. Many people donated to the family, said Jessica Martin, Noah's mother, including an anonymous donor from the Carolina Panthers NFL team. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com