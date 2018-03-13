Carolina Water says its water is clean, lead-free. They set out Tuesday to prove it.

Carolina Water Service believes the water is fine. Enough so, they’re setting out to prove it.
“Our goal is to show that the quality of the water we distribute to our customers is consistent with the quality of water we receive from York County,” said company spokesperson Robert Yanity. “Hopefully the testing will bear that out.”
On Tuesday morning, both Carolina Water and York County tested their local system. Carolina Water serves more than 9,700 customers in York County. Most of them on water and sewer setups -- a smaller number are on wells -- where water comes from the county after being drawn in Rock Hill.
Carolina Water tested on its side of the pipe to compare with what York County finds on its side. The decision came after pressure on the utility from Lake Wylie after residents complained publically about poor water quality, including lead in the water and discoloration.
The company contends water sampling hasn’t tested high for contaminants for several years, and whenever samples did show high levels, it was sporadic and in amounts unlikely to have come from the utility.
“The vast majority of our system is PVC piping, so any lead concerns typically come from the plumbing in older houses,” Yanity said. “That is why it important for people in older homes that may have older fittings let the water run for a few seconds before using.”
Testing happened at multiple sites Tuesday near the old Five Points intersection. Hydrants were tested in the Bethelfields subdivision.
York County Councilwoman Allison Love asked leaders from the utility for additional testing ahead of an ongoing rate increase case. Love said she expects results within a matter of days. She invited the utility’s president, Catherine Heigel, to a community meeting March 24. It will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department station on Oakridge Road.
“I’m going to let Catherine Heigel disclose the water test results,” Love said.
Yanity said Tuesday’s test results will be made public.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
