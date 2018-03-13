Carolina Water says its water is clean, lead-free. They set out Tuesday to prove it.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 76 Water service, York Co. test water samples amid safety questions from customers Pause 66 Fort Mill school bond voters tell how they will vote and why. 7 Worried about car break-ins? The York County Sheriff's Office has a message for you. 219 Nation Ford JROTC cyber defense team learns to protect 11 York Co. boy playing hoops again thanks to anonymous wheelchair donation 124 Carolina Water Service customers oppose water rate increase 61 Clean Eatz, a new Fort Mill cafe, offers healthier options, meal plans and more 133 Residential growth and its impact is hot topic with York County residents 43 Fort Mill students going 'Beyond School Walls' with LPL Financial 26 A car crashed into Rock Hill law firm Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Testing crews from Carolina Water Service and York County took water samples from hydrants along S.C. 274 Tuesday morning to rule out contaminates. The decision to test the water came after utility customers questioned the water quality. A portion of the samples were sent to a lab for further testing. By Tracy Kimball

