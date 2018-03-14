Rock Hill, Fort Mill other students address school shootings on #NationalWalkoutDay

National Walkout Day demonstrations ranged from candles, to the reading of victims’ names to protest signs Wednesday at schools throughout York, Lancaster and Chester counties.
The event began in response to the shooting deaths of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in February.
Area students and school leaders were quick to share their experiences online.
A photo tweeted from @FortMillWalkout shows what appears to be a flood of students in the commons area at Fort Mill High School. A half dozen or so look to be holding protest signs. One argues 18th century laws can’t regulate 21st century action on the issue.
What an amazing turnout! pic.twitter.com/wWdf6Qavhn— Fort Mill Walkout (@FortMillWalkout) March 14, 2018
The Twitter account has been organizing a walkout at Fort Mill High for a week. Students were asked to come to the commons area at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes, in honor of the 17 victims from the Parkland shooting.
Whether you’re walking for gun control, supporting the students speaking up, or standing in solidarity for the victims-let’s do it together pic.twitter.com/zyeBebyNOU— Fort Mill Walkout (@FortMillWalkout) March 12, 2018
Students in other parts of York County participated, too. Including a number of students gathering outside at Rock Hill High School.
@RockHillSchools Rock Hill High School students participate in walkout. Photo contributed by parent to @RHHerald pic.twitter.com/dXpy5fcgGo— Amanda Harris (@Amanda_D_Harris) March 14, 2018
Several Snapchat videos from Rock Hill High School showed students sitting outside together or holding signs. One had text over it stating “Rock hill high came together.” Another added the #endschoolviolence along with noting the 35-degree temperature outside, where students were huddled. Yet another in Rock Hill mentioned the Parkland shooting.
“We came together as a school to stand up for those 17 individuals who were torn away from their families in the shooting,” it read.
A Northwestern High School teacher tweeted her support for students there participating in the walkout.
I am so proud of our students today in their organization and participation in the walkout against school violence! @NHS_Trojans #proudteacher #studentsagainstschoolviolence #NationalSchoolWalkout— Jacqueline Persinski (@JPersinski) March 14, 2018
At Andrew Jackson High School in Lancaster County, students sat in a hallway as the names of Parkland victims were read.
Students at Andrew Jackson High School in Lancaster County participate in the national student walkout as names of 17 victims are read. pic.twitter.com/NiKhhpmX0f— Amanda Harris (@Amanda_D_Harris) March 14, 2018
In Chester County, the student council led walkout activities at Lewisville High School. Students lit candles in honor of the Parkland victims.
One Twitter user in Tega Cay posted even younger students are thinking about gun control. Photos of artwork @Lorraine721 attributes to her fifth-grader state “we die from school shootings” and calls for changes.
My 5th grader has more common sense than most adults. #Enough walkout #MSDstrong #expressionthroughart @davidhogg111 @schoolwalkoutUS @Emma4Change you’ve sparked her voice at such a young age. pic.twitter.com/PPhZoYuiHO— Carmen Wells (@Lorraine721) March 7, 2018
Higher education is involved, too. Winthrop University political science professor and polling expert Scott Huffmon tweeted several responses to the conversation many non-sudents are having online on where to walk out or walk up, as in walking up and befriending people as a means of preventing people becoming outcasts as school shooters often are labeled.
Huffmon said there’s no reason why people can’t do both.
A couple of thoughts on the school ‘walk up’ v. ‘walk out’ debate. First, it’s a false dichotomy. You could ‘walk up’ to ostracized kids any & every day. Heck, you could walk up today & invite them to walk out! Allowing political activism doesn’t preclude teaching decency 1/n— Scott Huffmon (@HuffmonPolitics) March 14, 2018
