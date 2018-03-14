Lancaster victim in french fries cooking fire has ‘severe burns’ at Georgia hospital

The woman burned in a fire Sunday in Lancaster has been moved to a burn center in Georgia after suffering “severe burns” over most of her body, fire officials said.
The woman burned in a fire determined to be accidental caused by cooking french fries was identified as Jessica White, said Darren Player, director of Lancaster County Fire and Rescue. White is at a burn center in Augusta, Ga., Player said.
Player did not have White’s age but said she lived at the home at 2292 County Club Drive where the fire happened.
White has burns over 95 percent of her body and remains in a medically induced coma, Player said.
Murray Montgomery, who also lived in the home, escaped the fire with minor injuries, Player said.
Montgomery broke several windows and tried to get White out of the home during the fire, Player said. A neighbor pulled White from the fire before fire officials, police and EMS arrived, Player said.
