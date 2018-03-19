Local

Motorcycle driver injured in Sunday crash near Rock Hill, airlifted to hospital

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

March 19, 2018 05:34 PM

ROCK HILL

The driver of a motorcycle involved in a Sunday crash in York County near Interstate 77 was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital, troopers said.

Ricky Allen Walters, whose age was not available, was taken by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center after the 5:30 p.m. collision with a car Sunday on Porter Road at the ramp to Exit 75 outside Rock Hill, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Walters, who was not wearing a helmet, was on a Suzuki motorcycle. He was ejected from the motorcycle, Miller said. The other driver was driving a 2013 Volkswagen sedan, Miller said.

Walters was in critical condition late Monday, and the crash is under investigation. As of Monday afternoon, no charges had been filed, Miller said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

