Lion takes a shine to Rock Hill baby behind glass: ‘Ever see a lion so obsessed?’

52 Accused York County police shooter appears in Charlotte courtroom Pause

26 York County police shooting suspect appears in court

51 York County sheriff, prosecutor speak after hearing for police shooting suspect

66 In wake of school shooting, this Tega Cay girl finds a way to promote kindness

117 Andrew Jackson High School student during walk out: 'It's crazy we're having to prepare for this'

114 Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence

25 Flash snowfall in Fort Mill!

76 Water service, York Co. test water samples amid safety questions from customers

66 Fort Mill school bond voters tell how they will vote and why.