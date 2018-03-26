What are your neighbors up to? York County residents celebrate awards, career wins

Read what your neighbors are up to. From award wins to career goals, your neighbors are celebrating accomplishments. Here The Herald highlights a few:
Fort Mill student earns $14K scholarship
Nation Ford High School senior Hannah Ross was awarded the Trustee Scholarship from North Greenville University, according to the school. Ross competed for the scholarship on Feb. 23 during a Scholarship Day at the university.
Ross was awarded the $14,000 scholarship due to her academic achievement and involvement in her school, community and church, a release states. The scholarship will be awarded each year for four years if Ross meets the academic requirements, providing $56,000 toward her tuition.
Ross plans to enroll at North Greenville University located in Tigerville in August. She is the daughter of Joseph and Heather Ross of Fort Mill.
Rock Hill middle school student’s “Ollie the Otter” art piece wins award
Karlee Adams, an eighth grade student at Castle Heights Middle School in Rock Hill, won first place at the Arts Council of York County Teachers’ Choice Youth Art Exhibit held February 16 to March 16, according to her family. The exhibition features artwork from Rock Hill elementary, middle and high school students.
Adams’ “Ollie the Otter” sculpture won first place. Adams’ art teacher is James Tarlton.
Fort Mill rifle team take home national win
The Nation Ford High School Marine Corps JROTC finished took home their third consecutive first place win in February during the National Rifle Championship competition in Anniston, Ala.
Of the top 22 teams in the nation, Nation Ford was one of two schools to have two teams quality and compete, according to the Fort Mill school district. The school’s second team finished seventeenth overall.
Fort Mill JROTC students take home awards
The Indian Land American Legion Post 250 recently presented Benjamin Nelson Clish of Fort Mill, who has already earned his Eagle Scout, with the American Legion Good Citizenship award, a release states.
Clish helped clear an area of the Anne Springs Close Greenway for his Eagle Scout project. Clish is considering attending The Citadel military college and later joining the U.S. Army.
The legion also recently presented a medal and ribbon to students Jennifer Hovanee for scholastic excellence and Favia Delgado for military excellence during the Indian Land High School JROTC Awards banquet.
Clover school district program director honored for service
David Yandle, program director for Clover School District Auditorium, was awarded the Commander’s Award for Public Service during the US Army Field Band concert March 1, according to the United States Army Field Band and Soldier’s Chorus.
In the last 18 years, Yandle has supported 10 U.S. Army events, according to the chorus. The reward honors Yandle for “outstanding patriotic support of The United States Army Field Band mission to honor our nation’s Soldiers and Veterans through music.”
Fort Mill students place second at mock trial competition
Nation Ford High School’s mock trial team finished as the first runner-up in the 2018 state high school mock trial competition held March 9-10 at the Matthew J. Perry, Jr. Federal Courthouse in Columbia.
Participating students included Muskan Bhadauria, Lauren Coleman, Emma Farrell, Lauren Feeley, Elizabeth Hartman, Guinevere Hartman, Amber Kodell, Cooper Kuess, Leah Letterhos, Emily Madsen and Natasha McNeil. The teacher coaches were James Fitzpatrick, Robert Morris and Sean Shamble.
New dean named for Winthrop’s College of Arts and Sciences
Adrienne McCormick was named the dean of Winthrop University’s College of Arts and Sciences, effective July 1.
McCormick previously served as dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and professor of English at the State University of New York at Oswego, according to Winthrop.
“Her successful, collaborative leadership has shown her strong commitment to student success and her clear understanding of the complex nature of both the higher education landscape and the specific conditions of the university,” said Debra Boyd, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.
York County schools receive awards at Model United Nations
During the Model United Nations competition held at Winthrop University from March 21-23, York County teams took home awards, according to Winthrop University. Rock Hill High School’s team earned the Geoffrey Bruce Award for acting most in character of their country - North Korea.
Fort Mill’s Nation Ford High School team was recognized for writing the best resolutions.
Several Winthrop students were also recognized for their roles as advisors to the high school delegations: Alexander Earnest, Israel; Nathan Crunkilton, U.S.A.; Kyle Conrad, Venezuela; David Truesdale, DPRK; Savanna Bannio, Brazil; and Kennedy Mayers, Nigeria.
USC Lancaster archivist named Distinguished Archaeologist of the Year
Brent Burgin, Archivist for USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center, recently received the Distinguished Archaeologist of the Year Award from the Archaeological Society of South Carolina, according to the university.
The award recognizes Burgin’s contributions to the field of archeology in South Carolina. Burgin has been an archivist with USC Lancaster since 2014, co-authored a paper for the 50th anniversary of the society and has volunteered at the Johannes Kolb Archaeological Site in Darlington County, according to the university.
“Brent received the Distinguished Archeologist of the Year Award due to his sustained interest and endeavor in pursuing and preserving the archaeological record of South Carolina,” Keith Stephenson, president of the Archaeological Society of South Carolina, said in a prepared statement.
Local pastor awarded for helping clean litter off Rock Hill streets
Pastor Curtarus T. Kirk, known as CT, of the Sanctuary of Life Outreach Center in Rock Hill, was recently awarded the Upper Palmetto Litter Patrol Leader Award, Kirk said.
Kirk said his church partnered with others in the area last year to remove more than 2,500 lbs of litter from Rock Hill streets.
“We have made it our mission to bring awareness to our communities that the city will never invest in our communities if we don't invest in them,” Kirk wrote in an e-mail.
